Hilton Capital Management Lowered By $12.54 Million Its Sysco (SYY) Position; Last Week Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Analysts

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 99.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 187,227 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock rose 11.08%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 565 shares with $38,000 value, down from 187,792 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $35.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 1.45M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 29. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, May 21. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. See Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Peer Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $48.5000 New Target: $47.5000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $55 New Target: $51 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold Wells Fargo & Company shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.00 million are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Texas-based Holt Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Ptnrs L P has invested 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 3.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Markel holds 55,000 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7.68 million shares. Midas Mngmt stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). A D Beadell Investment Counsel, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 21,075 shares. Moreover, Smead Cap Inc has 3.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Communication Ltd Com has invested 0.75% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Clark Cap Group holds 0.02% or 20,697 shares. Systematic L P reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 5,858 were accumulated by Rhenman & Prns Asset Mngmt. New Jersey-based Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cim Invest Mangement holds 20,547 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,200 shares.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 9.49M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle CFPB, OCC Probes (Video); 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Ingevity Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S JOHN SILVIA ENDS INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CFPB seeking record fine against Wells Fargo, that could reach as high as $1 billion, for insurance and; 02/04/2018 – ASURE BUYS EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wells Fargo (WFC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 13.3% to $0.51; Increases Buyback by 350M Shares – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company has market cap of $213.76 billion. The Company’s Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, automobile floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards. It has a 9.99 P/E ratio. This segment also provides equipment leases, real estate and other commercial financing, small business administration financing, venture capital financing, cash management, payroll services, retirement plans, merchant payment processing, and private label financing solutions, as well as purchases retail installment contracts.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On SYSCO Corporation (SYY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96M for 16.23 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) stake by 228,133 shares to 229,583 valued at $9.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 5,317 shares and now owns 101,247 shares. Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was raised too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.47 million activity. Another trade for 60,156 shares valued at $3.81 million was sold by Libby Russell T.. $1.47 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares were sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S.

Among 4 analysts covering Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Sysco Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, May 7.