Hilton Capital Management Lifted Its Redwood Trust (RWT) Stake; Gagnon Securities Increased By $455,652 Its Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Holding

Gagnon Securities Llc increased Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) stake by 6.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gagnon Securities Llc acquired 50,628 shares as Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)’s stock declined 16.46%. The Gagnon Securities Llc holds 825,251 shares with $7.71 million value, up from 774,623 last quarter. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor now has $312.62M valuation. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 187,986 shares traded or 78.53% up from the average. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) has declined 23.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AOSL News: 11/05/2018 – ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR – IN EXCHANGE FOR LEASE FINANCING, JV COMPANY AGREES TO TRANSFER TITLE OF ASSEMBLY AND TESTING EQUIPMENT TO LENDERS; 03/05/2018 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces I2C Controllable EZBuck Regulator; 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award; 11/05/2018 – ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD – LENDERS AGREE TO PROVIDE AN AGGREGATE OF RMB 400 MLN OF FINANCING TO JV COMPANY, PURSUANT TO AGREEMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Alpha&Omega Semiconductor 3Q EPS 7c; 11/05/2018 – ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR – ON MAY 9, A JV SUBSIDIARY OF CO ENTERED INTO A LEASE FINANCE AGREEMENT AND A SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Alpha&Omega Semiconductor 3Q Rev $102.9M; 02/05/2018 – Alpha&Omega Semiconductor Sees 4Q Rev $106M-$110M; 28/03/2018 – Alpha & Omega Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Alpha&Omega Semiconductor 3Q Adj EPS 23c

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) stake by 1.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc acquired 22,556 shares as Redwood Trust Inc (RWT)’s stock rose 3.68%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 1.32M shares with $21.84M value, up from 1.30M last quarter. Redwood Trust Inc now has $1.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 1.46 million shares traded or 38.95% up from the average. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 30/04/2018 – Redwood Logistics Enhances Southwest Presence with Phoenix Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.1% Position in Diplomat Pharmacy; 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, REDWOOD REPORTED GAAP BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $16.12, AS COMPARED WITH $15.83 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 08/03/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA BUYS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Announces Minority Investment in 5 Arches, LLC; Exclusive One-Yr Purchase Option for Remainder of Co; 02/04/2018 – Purpose Investments Inc. Announces the Amalgamation of Redwood Asset Management Inc. Into Purpose Investments Inc; 17/04/2018 – Redwood Floating Rate Income Fund and Redwood Floating Rate Bond Fund Announce Sub-Advisor Changes; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased Energy Select Sector Spider (XLE) stake by 20,870 shares to 123 valued at $8,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 122,614 shares and now owns 8,698 shares. Sharpspring Inc. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.82, from 2.53 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold RWT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 88.15 million shares or 0.01% more from 88.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 27,465 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.18M were reported by Geode Cap Mgmt Lc. Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 2.72 million shares. Blume Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 1.28M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability holds 0% or 796 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 89,293 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Brinker Cap invested in 112,967 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Millennium Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Stifel Financial invested in 0% or 64,829 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 9,392 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Techs LP has 0.01% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

More notable recent Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Redwood Trust plans $175M senior notes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Redwood Trust (RWT) Announces Proposed 11M Share Public Offering Of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT), A Stock That Climbed 28% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.