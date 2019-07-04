Hilton Capital Management Lifted Apple (AAPL) Position by $514,080; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Letko Brosseau & Associates Lowered Position as Shares Rose

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,046 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, up from 17,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, report said that Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Apple apparently designed a gold-colored version of the iPhone X but didn’t release it; 25/04/2018 – Trump, Apple CEO to meet as U.S.-China trade row roils tech sector

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 116,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.66M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.37 million, down from 3.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.41B market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Counsel stated it has 221,156 shares. 2,132 are held by Wedgewood Pa. Eagle Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 155,051 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capstone Fincl Inc holds 1.65% or 50,931 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 2.67% or 172,087 shares. Bender Robert & Assocs reported 129,605 shares. Ssi Inv Management Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagle Asset Mgmt invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Illinois-based Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il has invested 2.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 49,410 are owned by Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corp. New England & Retirement Group, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,136 shares. Australia-based Magellan Asset has invested 7.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Plancorp Llc owns 15,207 shares. Bahl Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 596,386 shares.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE) by 43,774 shares to 1,962 shares, valued at $101,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 1,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,530 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple’s Latest Defense Against Spotify Criticisms Again Misses the Point – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: KSS, GOOGL, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 13, 2019 : GE, HAL, CZR, PG, LVS, LLY, HPE, AAPL, FLEX, CMCSA, CINF, ZNGA – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcommâ€™s New Processor Is An Underrated Game-Changer – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: MEET,AAPL,RTEC,NANO,PCMI,NSIT,WAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 12.11 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DOJ wants more concessions in reported Dish/T-Mobile deal – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Content Is King And It Will Rule The Direction Of AT&T Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, General Electric and Ventas – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5G, Less Debt, And A Growing Yield, That’s Verizon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman reported 754,207 shares. Reik And Comm Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 8,363 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Proshare Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 739,045 shares. Invesco Limited has 14.38M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Narwhal Capital Management invested in 1.13% or 87,503 shares. Sit Assoc holds 680,975 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.41% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 23.06 million shares. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department stated it has 0.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Preferred Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.28% or 15,185 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 3,760 shares. 9,346 are held by Naples Global Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 48,187 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Llc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bridgecreek Ltd Liability Corp holds 45,890 shares.