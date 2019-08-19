Hilton Capital Management Increases Position in Cme Group (CME); As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Callahan Advisors Decreased Its Position

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 10,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 22,019 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 32,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.91M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 5,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 101,247 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.66M, up from 95,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.58. About 1.18M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 27/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 08/05/2018 – The cryptocurrency’s highest price lines up with the day the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME, introduced bitcoin futures trading; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME GROUP’S SUITE OF INTEREST RATE FUTURES & OPTIONS REACHED OVERALL DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 39.6 MLN CONTRACTS ON MAY 29; 02/04/2018 – CME March volume up 12.3 percent to 437.3 mln contracts; 26/04/2018 – CME Group to Present Scholarships to 25 Chicago STAR Scholar Graduates at Second Annual STAR Partnership Mayor Award Luncheon; 18/05/2018 – CME DEAL BACKED BY 99.98% OF PROXY VOTES FROM NEX SHAREHOLDERS; 30/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 3-cent price limit; 21/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 20; 16/03/2018 – CME: No Certainty Any Firm Offer Will Be Made for NEX

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.61 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd invested in 5.38% or 19.02M shares. California-based Cohen Mgmt Inc has invested 1.61% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ipswich Mngmt holds 12,641 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Scharf Investments Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 2.26 million shares. Finemark Savings Bank And has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 51,400 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 151,167 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.12% or 66,644 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Parsons Ri owns 112,214 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc owns 685,164 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Stellar Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Arizona-based fund reported 52,767 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 33,466 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.92 million shares. 234,880 were reported by Shelter Mutual Insurance Co.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) by 8,155 shares to 44,717 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 36,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldg (NASDAQ:SSNC).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group (CME) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cboe Global’s (CBOE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CME Group and Nasdaq Extend Exclusive Nasdaq-100 Futures License Through 2029 – PR Newswire” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Holistic Look At CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Parnassus Fund Comments on CME Group – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.