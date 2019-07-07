Hilton Capital Management Increases Holding in Redwood Trust (RWT); Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Shareholder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 9,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 369,136 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74 million, down from 378,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 3.06 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 59,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Redwood Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.48. About 414,384 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has declined 0.74% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 17/04/2018 – Redwood Floating Rate Income Fund and Redwood Floating Rate Bond Fund Announce Sub-Advisor Changes; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 07/03/2018 8minutenergy Celebrates Completion of 26 Megawatt Redwood 4 Solar Farm; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 9km ESE of Redwood Valley, CA; 20/03/2018 – Redwood Asset Management Inc. Announces March Distributions; 22/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC RWT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies (RSCI), the global leader in oral thin film delivery for over the counter drugs, has started th; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 08/03/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA AB REDWPH.TE – HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT REGARDING ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN PATENT AND PATENT APPLICATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Announces Minority Investment in 5 Arches, LLC; Exclusive One-Yr Purchase Option for Remainder of Co

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 selling transactions for $898,716 activity. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold 168 shares worth $11,429. Telesmanic Robert sold $54,470 worth of stock or 838 shares. Shares for $1.16M were bought by Humphries Brian.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43M for 17.40 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 13,900 shares to 48,150 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

