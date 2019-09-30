Hilton Capital Management Increases Holding in Redwood Trust (RWT); Boys Arnold & Co Has Boosted Its Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $11.64 Million

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 22,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.84M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Redwood Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 337,465 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 16/04/2018 – Save the Redwoods League, National Park Service and California State Parks Unite to Bring Back Ancient Redwood Forest on the No; 08/03/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA AB REDWPH.TE – HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT REGARDING ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN PATENT AND PATENT APPLICATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Save the Redwoods League, National Park Service and California State Parks Unite to Bring Back Ancient Redwood Forest on the North Coast of California; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 07/05/2018 – Redwood Trust 1Q Non-GAAP Core EPS 60c; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Logistics Enhances Southwest Presence with Phoenix Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC RWT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 07/03/2018 8minutenergy Celebrates Completion of 26 Megawatt Redwood 4 Solar Farm; 22/03/2018 – Redwood Software Announces First Industry Robotic Licensing Model to Revolutionize Transparent Marketplace Pricing; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 447.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 89,534 shares as the company's stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 109,534 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.26M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $136.51. About 1.47M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Fincl holds 0.22% or 112,275 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Investment Mgmt accumulated 140,847 shares or 0.51% of the stock. M&R Cap Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 3,915 shares. 11,002 were accumulated by Legacy Capital Prtn Incorporated. Ima Wealth stated it has 26,923 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc invested in 0% or 1,866 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Company invested 0.3% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). International Sarl owns 15,900 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Taconic Limited Partnership owns 105,000 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Royal London Asset Ltd has 0.39% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.37% or 17,683 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Company holds 2.31% or 728,728 shares. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership reported 13,778 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance accumulated 26,000 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Aerojet Rocketdyne Reaches for the Stars – Yahoo Finance" on September 09, 2019

More notable recent Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "After-Hours Movers 9/3: (LL) (COUP) (BOX) Higher; (SUP) (SB) (TSN) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com" on September 03, 2019

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 988,188 shares to 8,241 shares, valued at $150,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Nc Qual Muni Income Fund (NNC) by 32,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,935 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).