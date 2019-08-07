Hilton Capital Management Increased Its Cme Group (CME) Position; Tower International Has 0.97 Sentiment

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 5.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc acquired 5,317 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 101,247 shares with $16.66M value, up from 95,930 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $75.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $208.89. About 1.67 million shares traded or 20.96% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE OCTOBER 1LCV8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP: WORKING W/ NEX TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 05/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $174; 13/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices halt CME hogs losing streak; 14/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ends higher but off morning tops; 09/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 6; 14/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: RISE ALMOST 2 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER JULY LHN8 SURPASSES 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 20/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT ON WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 21/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 20; 15/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 14

Tower International Inc (TOWR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.56, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 62 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 64 cut down and sold their equity positions in Tower International Inc. The funds in our database now have: 17.86 million shares, down from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Tower International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 47 Increased: 42 New Position: 20.

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased Vanguard Reit Etf (Prn) (VNQ) stake by 14,845 shares to 185 valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) stake by 1,760 shares and now owns 3,530 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19000 target in Wednesday, June 5 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 3. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Friday, February 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Friday, February 15. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Friday, March 15. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $214 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 2 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 125,698 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 499,852 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 121,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs invested in 0.06% or 8,795 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,978 shares. Forte Capital Limited Liability Adv owns 26,041 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Adirondack Company holds 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 23 shares. Stephens Investment Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Cap New York has 0.97% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Walter Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv has 0.09% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Thornburg Invest Mngmt Inc has 3.11M shares for 4.95% of their portfolio. Sabal Tru Communications has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Thomasville Bancorporation holds 0.29% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 9,444 shares. 500,734 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems.

Tower International, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. The company has market cap of $637.27 million. It operates in two divisions, North America and Europe. It has a 66.09 P/E ratio. The firm offers body structures and assemblies comprising structural metal components, including body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 438,523 shares traded or 34.75% up from the average. Tower International, Inc. (TOWR) has declined 2.07% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500.