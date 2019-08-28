Hilton Capital Management Increased Harris Corp. (HRS) Stake by $1.53 Million; Valuation Were Volatile; Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Churchill Management Lifted Its Stake by $357,162

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 9,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 204,090 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16M, up from 194,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 6.11 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Share Repurchases $1.5B; 24/05/2018 – Fox hunting Comcast’s bold bid […]; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CO, CHARTER FORMED 50/50 OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP FOR DEVELOPMENT & DESIGN OF BACKEND SYSTEMS SUPPORTING CERTAIN OF COS’ MOBILE SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 16/04/2018 – Thousands of Comcast Employees in Washington Will Help the Homeless on Comcast Cares Day; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Harris Corp. (HRS) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 9,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 102,103 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31 million, up from 92,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 218.66% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Baa3 To Harris County Mud 494, Tx’s Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS: APOLLO PERM-CAP VEHICLES GROWING FASTER THAN FUND BIZ; 25/04/2018 – David Harris Joins Mizuho in Convertible Bonds and Seiichi Matsunaga Transfers to New York; 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship; 29/03/2018 – US Senator Jack Reed Visits Harris Corporation’s Central Florida Operations; 02/05/2018 – HARRIS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $6.45 TO $6.50, EST. $6.48; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Harris: Rep. Harris Issues Statement on Speaker Ryan’s Retirement; 26/04/2018 – Harris Corporation Delivers Millionth F-35 Lightning Il Fighter Aircraft Avionics Component; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu: 10 Stores to Be Sold to Harris Teeter

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,959 shares to 65,869 shares, valued at $12.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,633 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Management invested in 0.15% or 90,000 shares. Fiera Capital Corp stated it has 9,911 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jennison Associate Lc holds 0.17% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 4.40 million shares. Mackenzie Corp invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.43% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cornerstone invested in 25,000 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Co owns 12,634 shares. Paradigm Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Brandes Invest Partners LP has 0.68% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 726,904 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 61,867 shares. Private Wealth Prtn invested in 0.43% or 65,114 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Tn owns 800,309 shares or 4.6% of their US portfolio. Lakewood Capital Management Lp reported 6.32M shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Llc reported 26,238 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cleararc has invested 0.82% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.99 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated invested 1.72% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 1,584 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 3,407 shares stake. Franklin Resources holds 0.03% or 305,216 shares in its portfolio. 803 were accumulated by Tru Of Vermont. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). New England And Mngmt reported 2,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Northern Tru holds 0.05% or 1.29M shares. Wheatland Advsrs reported 3.26% stake. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 6,920 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Brookmont Capital Mngmt reported 1.96% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 1,744 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 6,633 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 26,212 shares.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 187,227 shares to 565 shares, valued at $38,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 1,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,530 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD).