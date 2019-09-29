Hilton Capital Management Holding in Republic Services (RSG) Increased by $309,170 as Stock Price Rose; National Asset Management Has Decreased Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake as Share Value Declined

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 30.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, down from 11,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/05/2018 – NETFLIX ON TRACK TO RELEASE AT LEAST 86 ORIGINAL FILMS ’18:RTRS; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NETFLIX’S DEBT RATING TO Ba3 FROM B1; OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 18/05/2018 – Jennifer Aniston to star in same-sex White House comedy film; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 16/04/2018 – Netflix shows it still has plenty of growth left in the U.S; 06/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Netflix adds per-title PIN locks, visible maturity ratings to improve parental controls

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (RSG) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 3,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 294,509 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.52 million, up from 290,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.22. About 1.28 million shares traded or 25.24% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 62.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 27,742 shares to 31,046 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 19,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Invest Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Shufro Rose & Co Limited Co holds 1,735 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc owns 1,900 shares. 4.70 million were accumulated by Int Investors. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System owns 25,668 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 21,900 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Co invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dsam Prtnrs (London) reported 40,482 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.41% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 5,914 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.33% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Blb&B Llc has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested in 0.08% or 2,964 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 744,042 shares. First Tru has 13,343 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Beech Hill Advsr Inc invested in 4,935 shares.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $732.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Md Qual Muni Inc Fund (NMY) by 30,000 shares to 14,510 shares, valued at $188,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Va Qual Muni Income Fund (NPV) by 29,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,435 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Em Bond Etf (EMB).