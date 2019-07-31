Hilton Capital Management Holding In Redwood Trust (RWT) Was Raised; Trust Company Of Virginia Has Trimmed Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 26.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 22,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,291 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02 million, down from 86,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.01% or $8.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.16. About 38.03 million shares traded or 43.17% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL; 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA ACQUIRES MACPROFESSIONALS, THE APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at record high as Buffett doubles down on praise for the company; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 59,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97M, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Redwood Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 235,670 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has declined 0.74% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 22/05/2018 – Redwood Trust Raises Dividend to 30c Vs. 28c; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 9km ESE of Redwood Valley, CA; 12/04/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies (RSCI), the global leader in oral thin film delivery for over the counter drugs, has started the early stages of exploration for delivering prescription opioids in oral thin film strips; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Logistics Enhances Southwest Presence with Phoenix Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Cardiovascular Systems; 07/05/2018 – Redwood Trust 1Q Non-GAAP Core EPS 60c; 22/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC RWT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Save the Redwoods League, National Park Service and California State Parks Unite to Bring Back Ancient Redwood Forest on the No

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 171,700 shares to 14,985 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE) by 43,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,962 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold RWT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 18.83% more from 74.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200 were reported by Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability. State Street has 0% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 2.81M shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 208 shares. 956,726 are held by Principal Grp Inc. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 163,288 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 260,790 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 13,170 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Invest Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,804 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Capital Llc holds 0.05% or 42,654 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.77M shares. Weitz Invest Mgmt invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Moreover, Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). New York-based Blackstone Group LP has invested 0.08% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.03% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Ellington Lc holds 0.69% or 232,912 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sandhill Partners Limited Liability Co reported 5,906 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 3.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealthcare Capital Mgmt stated it has 1,677 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kames Cap Public Ltd invested in 272,732 shares or 1.47% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 14,000 shares stake. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Co Delaware invested 1.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Alabama-based Leavell Inv has invested 1.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First National holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 139,345 shares. Parkside National Bank And Tru reported 29,334 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 8.60 million shares or 3.35% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has 2.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Golub Gru Limited Company reported 4.06% stake. Hsbc Public Ltd invested in 1.58% or 4.55 million shares.