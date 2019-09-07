Hilton Capital Management Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Boosted as Stock Value Declined; Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (MHK) Holder Hahn Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $181.02 Million

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 42,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 191,069 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.71 million, up from 148,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (MHK) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 123,502 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58B, up from 122,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $118.81. About 435,506 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE) by 43,774 shares to 1,962 shares, valued at $101,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 171,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,985 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 26,000 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs has 2,276 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 57,172 are owned by Putnam Fl Investment Management Company. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 0.1% stake. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 35,351 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,385 shares. Ballentine Limited Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). South Street Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0.38% or 8,872 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 22,363 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Com owns 26,730 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Amer Economic Planning Gru Incorporated Inc Adv stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bank Of The West accumulated 21,549 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Fin Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 571,168 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Cahill Advsrs has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Davis R M holds 1.73% or 331,807 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Lc reported 13,583 shares stake. Renaissance Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,700 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 1,639 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 12,765 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% or 212 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Arga Invest Mngmt LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 3,375 shares. Clearbridge Invs Llc holds 104,884 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Co owns 62,560 shares. Psagot House Ltd has invested 0.16% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 6,411 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 0.4% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Co Ma stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Cibc Inc holds 2,512 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. $1.37 million worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was bought by BALCAEN FILIP.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mohawk Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mohawk Industries, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Fortive Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wells Fargo Upgrades Mohawk Industries On Valuation – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mohawk Names Glenn R. Landau Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds’ Most-Bought Stocks Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.