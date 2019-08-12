Hilton Capital Management Has Upped Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $9.82 Million; As Xilinx (XLNX) Shares Declined, Sei Investments Company Decreased by $15.94 Million Its Position

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 37.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 125,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 211,493 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.91 million, down from 337,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 2.50 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1422.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 122,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 131,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, up from 8,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $69.6. About 8.61M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 51,709 shares to 67,278 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 46,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 27.44 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sageworth Trust has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 29 shares. 6,335 were accumulated by Davis Selected Advisers. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Com holds 845,940 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 74,130 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 56,557 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 211,138 are held by Chevy Chase Tru Hldg. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Llc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Arizona State Retirement owns 113,857 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.12% or 21,145 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Retail Bank Of The West accumulated 3,156 shares. 7,510 are held by Fincl Bank Of Hawaii. Puzo Michael J owns 54,302 shares. D E Shaw And Company holds 0.04% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 219,827 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 26,398 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 45,782 shares. Chickasaw Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 54,843 shares. Wealthcare Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,066 shares. Ssi Investment Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Oklahoma-based Arvest Bancorp Tru Division has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.72% or 1.08 million shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.45% or 132,258 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clark Estates New York invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Bancorp Sioux Falls holds 2.65% or 9,636 shares. Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership owns 1.32 million shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Berkley W R Corp stated it has 5.74% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 50,596 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation.

