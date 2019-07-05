Hilton Capital Management Has Upped Enterprise Prods Partners L Com Unit (EPD) Stake by $3.12 Million as Stock Rose; Pdc Energy (PDCE) Holder Phocas Financial Boosted Its Holding

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Pdc Energy (PDCE) by 114.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 100,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,043 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 87,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Pdc Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 562,389 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 36.82% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L Com Unit (EPD) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 107,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 774,156 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53 million, up from 666,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L Com Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.48. About 1.02 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 insider sales for $276,685 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellis Mark E, worth $373,000 on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $22,500 was sold by Lauck Lance.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 37,242 shares to 165,353 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,505 shares, and cut its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 622,410 shares to 6,842 shares, valued at $123,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE) by 43,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,962 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT).