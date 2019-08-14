Hilton Capital Management Has Raised By $959,616 Its Redwood Trust (RWT) Holding; Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Mizuho maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $21 target. The stock of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by JMP Securities. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $33 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 4 with “Hold”. See Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) latest ratings:

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $26 New Target: $32 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) stake by 4.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc acquired 59,976 shares as Redwood Trust Inc (RWT)’s stock rose 3.68%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 1.30M shares with $20.97M value, up from 1.24 million last quarter. Redwood Trust Inc now has $1.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 788,042 shares traded or 34.85% up from the average. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 26/04/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA AB REDWPH.TE – NEW ISSUUE OVERSUBSCRIBED; 12/04/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies (RSCI), the global leader in oral thin film delivery for over the counter drugs, has started the early stages of exploration for delivering prescription opioids in oral thin film strips; 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, REDWOOD REPORTED GAAP BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $16.12, AS COMPARED WITH $15.83 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Save the Redwoods League, National Park Service and California State Parks Unite to Bring Back Ancient Redwood Forest on the No; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 07/03/2018 8minutenergy Celebrates Completion of 26 Megawatt Redwood 4 Solar Farm; 18/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator McGuire’s Great Redwood Trail approved in Senate committee; 02/04/2018 – Purpose Investments Inc. Announces the Amalgamation of Redwood Asset Management Inc. Into Purpose Investments Inc; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 12/04/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies (RSCI), the global leader in oral thin film delivery for over the counter drugs, has started th

Investors sentiment increased to 2.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold RWT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 18.83% more from 74.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks owns 17,565 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Morgan Stanley holds 71,363 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.02% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc owns 163,288 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Yorktown And Rech has 140,000 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Price T Rowe Assocs Md, Maryland-based fund reported 1.88 million shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Fmr Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 3.77 million shares. 108,829 are owned by Brinker Capital Inc. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 35,932 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Limited Liability invested in 0% or 2,759 shares. 260,790 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 13,105 shares to 10,000 valued at $255,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Reit Etf (Prn) (VNQ) stake by 14,845 shares and now owns 185 shares. Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) was reduced too.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. The companyÂ’s marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. It has a 75.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 1.00 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 58,779 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 31,756 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 149,287 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us owns 0.46% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 1.61 million shares. Nordea Investment Management owns 246,626 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors holds 454,557 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 0.03% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 17,970 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 3.80M shares. First Tru Advisors L P has 0.01% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 253,008 shares. Jw Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 3.67% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Maverick, Texas-based fund reported 189,440 shares. Dana Invest Advsr has invested 0.12% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Barclays Plc reported 136,542 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma accumulated 0.1% or 284,397 shares.