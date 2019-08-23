Hilton Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by $327,625; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding by $1.60 Million

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 56.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 13,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 23,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.27% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.9. About 64.79M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 10/05/2018 – AMD Appoints Graphics Software Architecture Leader Jeffrey Cheng to Corporate Fellow; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today to discuss the new research report alleging security in $AMD chips; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS IS THE ONLY DRUG CANDIDATE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT DRY AMD; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 22/03/2018 – Teresa66: $AMD *Rumor: AMD active on speculation of Datacenter contract win; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 36 PERCENT, UP 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND 2 PERCENTAGE POINTS QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – TO OBTAIN FIRST CLINICAL DATA OF MACA-PK PHASE 1/2A STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH AMD IN H1 2019; 13/03/2018 – CYBER-SECURITY RESEARCH FIRM AND CONSULTANCY CTS LABS RELEASES A “SEVERE SECURITY” ADVISORY ON ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES PROCESSORS; 07/03/2018 – BI Nordic: AMD spikes as new takeover rumors surface; 24/05/2018 – Massive Growth in Internet of Things (IoT) Market Evidenced by Skyrocketing Number of Connected Devices

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 165,192 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, down from 198,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 3.16 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 345,196 shares to 365,717 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 3.25M shares. Peddock Capital Lc accumulated 1,021 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 0.09% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 176,834 shares. Highland Capital L P, Texas-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech (Trc) has 0.04% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 678,900 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Edgestream Prtnrs Lp invested in 0.18% or 46,780 shares. 650,000 were accumulated by Jackson Wealth Mgmt Lc. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 2,490 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 84,768 shares. 168,403 are held by Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Hanson Mcclain holds 1,029 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 10,140 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 375,610 shares to 444,097 shares, valued at $23.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 11.53 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt has 4,710 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 0.3% stake. Panagora Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 31,531 shares. Horseman Capital Ltd has 16,900 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 61,620 shares. Optimum Invest owns 31,737 shares. Asset Management owns 99,047 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc holds 16,401 shares. Check Cap Management Ca reported 1.71% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). The New York-based Spears Abacus Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Schroder Mgmt Group, a Maine-based fund reported 1.80M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.59% or 66,200 shares in its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.08% or 78,463 shares. 1.33M are owned by Westwood Hldgs Group Inc.