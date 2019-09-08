Hilton Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by $11.73 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Quaker Capital Investments Has Lowered Stake in Corning (GLW) by $2.28 Million

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 651,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 2,240 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 653,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 1.06 million shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 69,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 569,949 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87 million, down from 639,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 4.60M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Corning Swings to Quarterly Loss on Currency Hedges; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 257,762 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp has invested 0.72% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Millennium Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.81M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 29,957 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) accumulated 106 shares or 0% of the stock. Clover Prtn Lp accumulated 140,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.08M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 338,139 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 90,965 shares. Element Management Lc accumulated 32,499 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 6.18M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 347,227 shares. Second Curve Cap Ltd Liability Company invested 3.28% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.03% or 3.22M shares in its portfolio.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp / Fsc by 1.16 million shares to 5.04M shares, valued at $26.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 20,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Select Sector Spider (Prn) (XLE).

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $110.80M for 8.92 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.9% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 6,369 were reported by Griffin Asset Incorporated. John G Ullman owns 651,882 shares for 3.91% of their portfolio. Thompson Investment Mgmt accumulated 138,185 shares. Fiera Capital owns 6,098 shares. St Germain D J Inc reported 0.46% stake. Centurylink stated it has 37,785 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Fruth Inv owns 25,425 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Investment Management reported 219,352 shares. Baldwin Mgmt Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Bessemer Gru Incorporated reported 22,004 shares stake. Robecosam Ag stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Citizens & Northern Corp reported 29,656 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.03% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.51 per share. GLW’s profit will be $350.03M for 15.40 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

