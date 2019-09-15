Hilton Capital Management Has Lowered Cott (COT) Holding By $8.37 Million; Cambrex (CBM) Sentiment Is 1.07

Cambrex Corp (CBM) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 80 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 75 sold and decreased positions in Cambrex Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 31.43 million shares, down from 32.32 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cambrex Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 62 Increased: 57 New Position: 23.

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased Cott Corporation (COT) stake by 98.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 644,067 shares as Cott Corporation (COT)’s stock declined 16.08%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 12,780 shares with $171,000 value, down from 656,847 last quarter. Cott Corporation now has $1.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 665,038 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold COT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 81.58 million shares or 11.94% less from 92.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 13,020 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 16,832 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% or 487 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 205,760 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancorp De invested 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 355,093 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 255,300 shares. First Interstate Bancshares invested in 0% or 727 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 357,024 shares. 334,077 are held by Tobam. Pennsylvania-based Symons Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 24,867 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh has invested 0.02% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 28,846 were accumulated by Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Co stated it has 5.43 million shares.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.00 million activity. Harrington Thomas bought $1.00M worth of stock or 80,000 shares.

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.06 per share. COT’s profit will be $21.57 million for 21.13 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 433.33% EPS growth.

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) stake by 3,193 shares to 190,903 valued at $24.37M in 2019Q2. It also upped Stonecastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) stake by 83,040 shares and now owns 137,873 shares. Thomson Reuters Corp was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.63. About 379,676 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (CBM) has declined 28.61% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q EPS 72c; 17/04/2018 – Cambrex Invests in New Continuous Flow Technology at its High Point, NC Facility; 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices

Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation for 227,651 shares. American Capital Management Inc owns 796,306 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ranger Investment Management L.P. has 1.43% invested in the company for 449,666 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.18% in the stock. Granite Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 454,258 shares.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various services and products for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It has a 37.25 P/E ratio. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics.