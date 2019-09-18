Hilton Capital Management Has Increased Its Republic Services (RSG) Holding; Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Sentiment Is 1.13

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased Republic Services Inc. (RSG) stake by 1.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc acquired 3,595 shares as Republic Services Inc. (RSG)’s stock rose 8.08%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 294,509 shares with $25.52M value, up from 290,914 last quarter. Republic Services Inc. now has $27.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $85.43. About 362,559 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 51 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 45 sold and reduced equity positions in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 34.44 million shares, up from 33.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Catchmark Timber Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 37 Increased: 40 New Position: 11.

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 492 shares to 6,052 valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) stake by 346,098 shares and now owns 19,619 shares. Direxion Daily S&P Bull 1.25 was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 34,138 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 51,600 shares. Cwm Llc has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Epoch Investment Prtn Inc owns 0.13% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 323,362 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp reported 65,000 shares stake. Nomura Asset owns 133,737 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Raymond James Tru Na reported 7,087 shares. 798,311 were reported by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset Management has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Loomis Sayles And Comm LP accumulated 1,406 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg stated it has 0.09% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 270,914 shares stake. Royal London Asset Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Farmers Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 294 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $82 lowest target. $87’s average target is 1.84% above currents $85.43 stock price. Republic Services had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 11 report.

Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 5.64% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for 799,700 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 1.79 million shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.85% invested in the company for 2.90 million shares. The Maryland-based Park Circle Co has invested 0.72% in the stock. Chilton Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 712,013 shares.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , focuses on the acquisition of timberland properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $516.04 million. It intends to acquire timberland properties throughout the timber-producing regions of the United States and, to a lesser extent, in timber-producing regions outside the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm intends to qualify as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

Analysts await CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.55 EPS, up 65.84% or $1.06 from last year’s $-1.61 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.29% EPS growth.