Hilton Capital Management Has Increased By $1.74 Million Its Stonecastle Financial Corp. (BANX) Stake; Whirlpool (WHR) Sellers Increased By 10.42% Their Shorts

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) had an increase of 10.42% in short interest. WHR’s SI was 4.11M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.42% from 3.72 million shares previously. With 744,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)’s short sellers to cover WHR’s short positions. The SI to Whirlpool Corporation’s float is 6.65%. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $149.86. About 343,312 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased Stonecastle Financial Corp. (BANX) stake by 151.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc acquired 83,040 shares as Stonecastle Financial Corp. (BANX)’s stock declined 1.10%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 137,873 shares with $3.01 million value, up from 54,833 last quarter. Stonecastle Financial Corp. now has $141.64 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 12,903 shares traded or 37.05% up from the average. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has declined 3.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels; 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased Nuveen Va Qual Muni Income Fund (NPV) stake by 29,850 shares to 14,435 valued at $188,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Energy Select Sector Spider (XLE) stake by 20,870 shares and now owns 123 shares. Nuveen Md Qual Muni Inc Fund (NMY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 0.85 in 2019Q1.

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool Corp has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $159.33’s average target is 6.32% above currents $149.86 stock price. Whirlpool Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) earned “Buy” rating by Longbow on Friday, May 10. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.52 billion. The companyÂ’s principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It has a 10.51 P/E ratio. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.