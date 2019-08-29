Hilton Capital Management Has Decreased Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Position By $305,578; Nautilus (NLS) Has 1.16 Sentiment

Nautilus Inc (NLS) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 65 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 56 sold and decreased stakes in Nautilus Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 25.76 million shares, down from 28.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nautilus Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 33 Increased: 48 New Position: 17.

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) stake by 70.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 1,022 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 427 shares with $128,000 value, down from 1,449 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp. now has $107.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $381.65. About 258,216 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 13/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $1.46B Not-to-Exceed Modification to Previously Awarded Advance Acquisition Contract From U.S. Navy; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN’S KAWASAKI HEAVY DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRANCE’S DASSAULT AVIATION AND THALES; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – NASA Selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Build X-Plane; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED EXPECTS TO DELIVER 650 OF ITS F-35 FIGHTERS BY 2020; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AERONAUTICS COMPANY – NASA AWARDED LOCKHEED MARTIN SKUNK WORKS A CONTRACT TO DESIGN, BUILD & FLIGHT TEST LOW-BOOM FLIGHT DEMONSTRATOR; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 05/04/2018 – Pentagon Says Lockheed Must Keep $1.1 Trillion F-35 Costs Down

Nautilus, Inc., a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $40.58 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Direct and Retail. It currently has negative earnings. It offers specialized cardio machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, home gyms, dumbbells, elliptical machines, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brand names.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. for 932,359 shares. White Pine Capital Llc owns 97,940 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skylands Capital Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 157,250 shares. The Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has invested 0.1% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 190,540 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,057 activity.

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased Evergy Inc stake by 9,544 shares to 213,093 valued at $12.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Int. Govt/Credit Bond Etf (Prn) (GVI) stake by 25,648 shares and now owns 474,365 shares. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Opportunity Fund (Prn) (JLS) was raised too.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity. Shares for $509,534 were bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 19.16 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.