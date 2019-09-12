Hilton Capital Management Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $740,720 as Stock Value Rose; As Morningstar (MORN) Stock Rose, Lazard Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Morningstar (MORN) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 9,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 103,169 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.92 million, up from 93,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Morningstar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $156.35. About 75,396 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 18/05/2018 – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LTD LNK.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$8.10 FROM A$8.48; RATING ACCUMULATE; 12/04/2018 – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LTD IAG.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$7.3 FROM A$7.0; RATING HOLD; 22/05/2018 – OFX GROUP LTD OFX.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$1.70 FROM A$1.60; RATING HOLD; 12/04/2018 – Morningstar: GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 17/04/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING LTD FBU.NZ : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$7.00 FROM NZ$7.50; RATING HOLD; 15/05/2018 – TRADE ME GROUP LTD : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$4.20 FROM A$3.88; RATING HOLD; 29/03/2018 – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD SGR.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$4.40 FROM A$4.30; RATING REDUCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Morningstar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MORN)

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 16,286 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22 million, down from 20,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.59. About 44.29M shares traded or 72.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 13/03/2018 – WISTRON TO INVEST $105 MLN TO MANUFACTURE SMARTPHONES, BIO-TECH DEVICES AT SITE; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3,595 shares to 294,509 shares, valued at $25.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp / Fsc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Stewart Patten Co Ltd Liability Co has 3.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Business Service has 0.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,174 shares. Amer Group Inc reported 242,000 shares. Barnett Company accumulated 0.21% or 1,874 shares. Moreover, Locust Wood Cap Advisers Limited Com has 1.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 135,604 shares. 33,868 are held by Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc. Renaissance Inv Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,431 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 149,856 shares. Bowen Hanes And accumulated 272,088 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 842,953 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd invested in 3.79% or 17,000 shares. Palisade Management Nj invested in 0.84% or 136,873 shares. Eulav Asset has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 557,622 shares. First American Financial Bank has invested 2.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 79,600 shares to 962,885 shares, valued at $37.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Hlth (NYSE:CAH) by 45,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,949 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MORN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.19 million shares or 3.51% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comm State Bank owns 2,965 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 0% or 2,510 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Sei Investments accumulated 0.02% or 36,806 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company reported 3,119 shares. Clean Yield Gp has invested 0.01% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Moreover, Miracle Mile Lc has 0.29% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Moreover, Golden Gate Private Equity has 3.34% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 2,802 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc accumulated 4,954 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Advisory Svcs Ntwk invested in 0.03% or 3,407 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Black Creek Investment Management reported 11,400 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 103,169 shares in its portfolio.