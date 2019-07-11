Hilton Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Extended Stay America (STAY) by $10.58 Million; Golden Gate Private Equity Has Decreased Its Holding in Armstrong World Industries (AWI) by $2.05 Million as Stock Price Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $97.95. About 313,698 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 98.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 622,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,842 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123,000, down from 629,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 466,057 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp / Fsc by 1.16M shares to 5.04 million shares, valued at $26.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Management Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 539,778 shares. Axa reported 249,700 shares stake. Advisory Networks Ltd Company invested in 1,625 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp has 4.29M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 31,891 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 440,944 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.06% or 43,475 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc reported 2.07 million shares. Hsbc Holdg Pcl has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Jane Street Limited Liability Co reported 17,381 shares stake. Barclays Public Lc reported 0% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 17.56M shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 930,651 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AWI’s profit will be $56.37 million for 20.93 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.36% EPS growth.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 6,793 shares to 58,793 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).