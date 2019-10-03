Hilton Capital Management Has Cut By $9.69 Million Its Williams Cos (WMB) Holding; Glatfelter P H Co Has 1.71 Sentiment

Glatfelter P H Co (GLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 70 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 41 sold and reduced stock positions in Glatfelter P H Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 41.91 million shares, up from 41.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Glatfelter P H Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 30 Increased: 46 New Position: 24.

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased Williams Cos Inc (WMB) stake by 94.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 346,098 shares as Williams Cos Inc (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 19,619 shares with $550,000 value, down from 365,717 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc now has $28.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 4.88 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) stake by 83,664 shares to 86,155 valued at $12.03 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Kkr stake by 32,540 shares and now owns 975,710 shares. Vanguard S/T Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) was raised too.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $273,275 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396. Wilson Terrance Lane bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated accumulated 553 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 82,327 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America reported 3,505 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0.39% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 23.51M shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 76,286 shares. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 126,855 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability owns 639 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 98,890 shares. Conning owns 209,193 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 609,569 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,127 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated invested 0.15% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Sir Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 374,600 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability reported 447,669 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Texas-based Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.01M for 23.46 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) ROE Of 1.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Beaten-Down Natural Gas Stocks You Can Buy to Weather a Recession – Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Williams to Report Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Oct. 30; Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Oct. 31 – Business Wire” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Williams Companies’ (WMB) CEO Alan Armstrong on Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2019 – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Williams Companies has $3200 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.40’s average target is 25.32% above currents $23.46 stock price. Williams Companies had 10 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 6. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 29.

Analysts await P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) to report earnings on November, 5. GLT’s profit will be $7.95 million for 19.64 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by P. H. Glatfelter Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 79,317 shares traded. P. H. Glatfelter Company (GLT) has declined 19.45% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 26C; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Affms Glatfelter Co. ‘BB+’ Corp Credit Rtg; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Rev $412.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ P H Glatfelter Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLT); 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q REV. $410.6M, EST. $412.0M; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q EPS 13c; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 09/03/2018 Glatfelter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells specialty papers and fiber engineered materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $624.36 million. The companyÂ’s Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; nonwoven wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in label, packaging liner, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminate, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other highly-engineered fiber applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Advanced Airlaid Materials business unit supplies absorbent cellulose airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene, specialty wipe, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer products.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 1% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company for 2.62 million shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 433,216 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has 0.49% invested in the company for 2.47 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 0.44% in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.77 million shares.