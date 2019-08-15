Hilton Capital Management Has Cut By $12.54 Million Its Sysco (SYY) Holding; Lhc Group (LHCG) Shorts Decreased By 7.04%

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 99.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 187,227 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 565 shares with $38,000 value, down from 187,792 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $37.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $72.36. About 1.16M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference

Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had a decrease of 7.04% in short interest. LHCG’s SI was 1.31M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.04% from 1.41M shares previously. With 246,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s short sellers to cover LHCG’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $120.44. About 49,969 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco Corp has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 6.69% above currents $72.36 stock price. Sysco Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 20. JP Morgan maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, June 4 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, May 7. Morgan Stanley maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target.

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) stake by 228,133 shares to 229,583 valued at $9.90M in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) stake by 59,366 shares and now owns 187,710 shares. Dr Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings.

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.79 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. It has a 48.43 P/E ratio. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Among 6 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LHC Group has $14600 highest and $104 lowest target. $125’s average target is 3.79% above currents $120.44 stock price. LHC Group had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Hold” rating and $114 target in Friday, March 1 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14600 target in Friday, August 9 report. Barclays Capital maintained LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) on Friday, August 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. SunTrust maintained LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) rating on Thursday, February 28. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $130 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 21. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of LHCG in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHC Group, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings.