Hilton Capital Management Has Boosted Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding; Last Week Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Affiliated Managers Group had 8 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, January 11 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Tuesday, January 29. See Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) latest ratings:

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $111.0000 103.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/01/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/01/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $158 New Target: $106 Downgrade

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) stake by 3.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc acquired 3,096 shares as Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 93,101 shares with $18.00 million value, up from 90,005 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc. now has $99.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.38M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) stake by 171,700 shares to 14,985 valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,022 shares and now owns 427 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.52% or 47,234 shares. Bender Robert Assocs has 0.45% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,787 shares. Marco Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,727 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Ca, California-based fund reported 1,521 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 4,428 were accumulated by Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company. 2,424 were reported by Stonebridge Mgmt. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De stated it has 0.38% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mariner Ltd has invested 0.1% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Town And Country Bank & Trust And Trust Commerce Dba First Bankers Trust Commerce reported 1.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Benin Mngmt has 2,650 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Old Point And Fincl Svcs N A invested in 1.5% or 14,967 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt owns 158,393 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 4,150 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. NextEra Energy Partners – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NEE in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 25. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management firm providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.65 billion. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. It currently has negative earnings. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 102,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding owns 0.02% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 22,486 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 19 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 116 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 69,930 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 89,290 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 3,004 shares. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Lp reported 1.23 million shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus stated it has 115 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 7,395 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt L P has 0.03% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Ariel Invests Lc invested in 0.54% or 405,414 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) has 11,670 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $90.73. About 216,708 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 10/04/2018 – AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT; 25/04/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Schedule for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release; 05/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Mercedes-Benz Extends Its AMG Line With a Four-Door Sports Car; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Info Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MLN UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: AMG 334 20160172 Pediatric Migraine PK Study; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMG Announces Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG Announces Pricing of Junior Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMG Names Thomas M. Wojcik as Next Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG to Announce First Quarter Results on May 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.