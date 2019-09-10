Hilton Capital Management Decreased Position in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by $11.73 Million; As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Korea Investment Trimmed Stake

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 651,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 2,240 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 653,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.14. About 471,004 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 10,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 47,114 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, down from 57,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.99. About 535,587 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $110.82 million for 9.32 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) by 228,133 shares to 229,583 shares, valued at $9.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS) by 9,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 11,929 shares to 187,400 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 122,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $228.15 million for 14.01 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.