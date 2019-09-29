Hilton Capital Management Decreased Facebook (FB) Stake by $415,680; Roper Technologies (ROP) Holder Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Decreased Holding by $6.43 Million as Stock Value Rose

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc sold 17,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 449,315 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164.57 million, down from 466,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $354.63. About 434,437 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 2,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 8,639 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, down from 10,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE BAD ACTORS- CNBC; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rolls Out Plan to Battle Fake Ads With More Disclosure; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Congress Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 11; 27/03/2018 – EU PARLIAMENT TO LOOK INTO FACEBOOK ALLEGED MISUSE OF DATA; 05/04/2018 – Facebook is a big contributor to the committees in Congress that will question Mark Zuckerberg; 25/04/2018 – Facebook-owned WhatsApp raises minimum age in Europe to 16 ahead of massive data law change; 25/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Facebook the victim, Spotify’s secret plans; 28/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned again by UK lawmakers to give evidence on data scandal; 20/03/2018 – CTV.ca (CA): Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 20/05/2018 – The Mystery of the $70 Hoodie That’s All Over Facebook

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,878 shares to 103,125 shares, valued at $20.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stonecastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) by 83,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Management Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monroe Financial Bank And Tru Mi invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). D E Shaw And Company Incorporated owns 1.89 million shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc invested 2.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 0.11% or 2,455 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 3,725 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc reported 12,104 shares. Community Savings Bank Na holds 420 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 7,676 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based North Star Invest Mngmt has invested 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Firsthand Capital Management Inc stated it has 3.72% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zevenbergen Capital Limited Liability Co owns 596,479 shares or 3.77% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur Company holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 73,802 shares. Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 7,235 shares. Hillsdale Investment holds 0.03% or 1,530 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72 million for 27.88 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Capital Advisors Lc holds 0.06% or 1,615 shares in its portfolio. Transamerica Inc reported 0.18% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,040 were reported by Conestoga Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Architects invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited owns 1,146 shares. Schwartz Counsel owns 102,550 shares. 1.90 million were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability. Cambridge Advsrs owns 0.28% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,290 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Com reported 4,781 shares. 1,637 were reported by Charter Trust. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.1% or 428,324 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd stated it has 33,684 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. 191,203 were reported by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 101,810 shares stake.