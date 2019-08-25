Hilton Capital Management Decreased Extended Stay America (STAY) Stake by $10.58 Million; Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold 9,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 572 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 9,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $11.75 during the last trading session, reaching $407.25. About 839,200 shares traded or 61.07% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 13/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Lowest Cost ETFs Devour Almost Half of U.S. Flows; 30/05/2018 – BlackRock Goes to College to Bolster Private Equity Dealmaking; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 18/04/2018 – BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock: Cash Management AUM Increased 1% From Prior Qtr to $454.8 Billion; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Total Voting Rights; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock figures helped by […]; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-BlackRock, India’s Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management lead race for IDFC AMC – Mint; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES ARE ANOTHER HUNTING GROUND FOR SHORT-END OPPORTUNITIES

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 98.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 622,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 6,842 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123,000, down from 629,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 1.25M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Management Corp by 255,096 shares to 923,611 shares, valued at $21.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 122,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors holds 0.01% or 11,721 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 78,276 shares. 4.73 million are owned by River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd. 200,789 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Co. Vanguard Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 17.56M shares. Federated Pa accumulated 37,070 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd invested in 33,775 shares. Utah Retirement owns 35,628 shares. Landscape Management Limited Liability stated it has 167,121 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 24,709 shares. Echo Street Capital Management Lc holds 0.49% or 1.40 million shares. Eaton Vance holds 276,631 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 83,721 were reported by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 17,381 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Nicholson Brian T. had bought 10,000 shares worth $147,644.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 EPS, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 14.36 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 65,829 shares. Tru Of Vermont has invested 1% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Logan Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 742 shares. Azimuth Mngmt has invested 0.3% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). The Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Davis Cap Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 150,000 shares or 5.47% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Lc holds 17,411 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. M&R Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 8 shares. 16,482 are held by First Comml Bank. Harbour Inv Mgmt Limited invested in 1.21% or 3,820 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,648 shares. New York-based State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.19% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Sigma Planning holds 0.05% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 1,910 shares. London Of Virginia owns 2.66% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 728,096 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt reported 7,091 shares.