Hilton Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS); As United Technologies (UTX) Shares Declined, Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Holding

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 3358.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 83,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 86,155 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03M, up from 2,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.41. About 1.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 83,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 83,306 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, down from 166,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.05. About 490,377 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trinity Street Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 234,077 shares for 6.35% of their portfolio. Peddock Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 6,571 are held by Lakeview Prns Limited Liability Co. Finance Architects stated it has 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fiera Corporation reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 673,983 shares. Gladius Management Lp reported 184,259 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc stated it has 7,400 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Telos Capital holds 1.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40,641 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0.24% or 512,720 shares. Northern holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25.51M shares. Adage Capital Prns Grp Limited Liability has 2.56M shares. Nomura Holdings holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 297,872 shares. Mirae Asset Co owns 189,308 shares.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) by 644,067 shares to 12,780 shares, valued at $171,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 84,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,818 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Md Qual Muni Inc Fund (NMY).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.92 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “United Technologies (UTX) Otis Spinout Could Offer a Source of Fundamental Value – William Blair – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why United Technologies Stock Slumped 11% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id reported 30,486 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.22% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). New York-based Valicenti Advisory Services Inc has invested 1.26% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ally Financial Incorporated accumulated 0.78% or 35,000 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Public Limited owns 7,333 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Com invested in 82,881 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon owns 9.20M shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma holds 0.04% or 2,265 shares in its portfolio. M&R Mgmt stated it has 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 25,561 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny stated it has 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wilkins Counsel holds 14,175 shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation invested in 0.43% or 3,709 shares. Old Natl State Bank In reported 31,084 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Natixis has 617,097 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio.