Hilton Capital Management Boosted Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) as Valuation Rose; 1922 Investment Company Decreased Its Hyatt Hotels (H) Stake by $1.98 Million; Stock Declined

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 59,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 187,710 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 128,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $127.12. About 1.14 million shares traded or 51.95% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering

1922 Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1922 Investment Company Llc sold 27,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 12,014 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 39,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1922 Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $77.35. About 669,619 shares traded or 35.11% up from the average. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 21/04/2018 – Grand Hyatt Xi’an Celebrates Ancient City in Northwest China; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt to open first Grand Hyatt in Greece in third quarter; 03/04/2018 – Lariat Partners Announces Sale of Subsea Global Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Centric Melbourne; 05/03/2018 Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Hyatt Centric Arlington; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 07/05/2018 – HYATT HOTELS SAYS AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE FOR REPURCHASE TRANSACTION WAS $165.3 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Cycas Enters French Market with Deal to Manage Hyatt’s First European Dual-Branded Hotel; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS BUYS HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON FOR $79.7M; 23/05/2018 – Crestline Hotels & Resorts Announces Fund to Invest $300 Million in Growth Opportunities

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (Prn) (VNQ) by 14,845 shares to 185 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 651,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,240 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Investec Asset Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 123,810 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 0.38% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 67,300 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 18,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 673,335 shares. 6,547 were reported by Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Mcrae Management holds 2.5% or 57,835 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 6,100 shares. Middleton & Co Ma owns 1.27% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 76,289 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com reported 230,140 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 273,952 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 525,373 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). The Michigan-based Clarkston Limited Liability has invested 2.23% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Ima Wealth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 164 shares.

