Hilton Capital Management Boosted Its Cme Group (CME) Holding by $364,332; As Stifel Finl (SF) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Trimmed Its Position

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 1,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 103,125 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.02 million, up from 101,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $216.17. About 1.03M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Clearing Operations Underpin Cme And Ice Creditworthiness; 14/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME to shake up bond and forex markets after buying Nex Group; 22/04/2018 – DJ CME Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CME); 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Michael Spencer’s £2.6bn Nex Group; 11/04/2018 – Russia says will give sanction-hit Rusal short-term liquidity; 06/03/2018 – Producer sentiment higher; NAFTA uncertainty looms; 07/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle slide; funds roll June positions; 14/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 18,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 103,369 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11 million, down from 121,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.15. About 324,580 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $732.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 492 shares to 6,052 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Va Qual Muni Income Fund (NPV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & Company reported 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Efg Asset (Americas) accumulated 0.23% or 4,186 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.2% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 47,459 shares. Fmr Limited owns 7.71 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. St Germain D J Inc accumulated 3,085 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 91,165 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd has invested 0.12% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Intl Inc Ca accumulated 118,930 shares. Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Investments has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mufg Americas reported 15,965 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Park Avenue Secs Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 8,110 shares. Corporation holds 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 429 shares. Of Vermont has 0.71% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 44,243 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Seeks to Double Monthly Bitcoin Futures Trading Limit to 10K BTC – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to CME Group (CME) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Top Blockchain Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) August Volume Increases Year Over Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stifel Completes Acquisition of B&F Capital Markets, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Be Disappointed With Their 54% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SF’s profit will be $100.19 million for 10.10 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.