Hilton Capital Management Boosted Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Holding By $6.11 Million; Shorts at Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT) Raised By 29.98%

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) had an increase of 29.98% in short interest. HCFT’s SI was 63,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 29.98% from 48,700 shares previously. With 38,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT)’s short sellers to cover HCFT’s short positions. The SI to Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc’s float is 0.27%. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 1,147 shares traded. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) has risen 0.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500.

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) stake by 46.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc acquired 59,366 shares as Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)’s stock rose 8.59%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 187,710 shares with $19.46M value, up from 128,344 last quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions now has $14.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $130.65. About 37,651 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities , mortgages, and other real estate related assets. The company has market cap of $76.98 million. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. It has a 35.16 P/E ratio. The firm is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

More notable recent Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s (NYSE:HCFT) Devastating 71% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) At Risk Of Cutting Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hunt Companies declares $0.075 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HCFT: Dividend Increases And P/B Re-Rating Coming – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “8% Yields Battle Over Risk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp owns 164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,632 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory. Essex Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc accumulated 6,007 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And Com holds 0.16% or 17,555 shares in its portfolio. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp holds 42,523 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). The California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Captrust Advsr reported 0% stake. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 194,431 shares. Stifel Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 0% or 329 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.51% or 2.20 million shares.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.