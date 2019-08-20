Hilltop Holdings Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $582,084; Stock Value Rose; Pinnacle Financial Partners Position in Home Depot (HD) Raised by $2.44 Million as Share Price Rose

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 115.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 5,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,777 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 4,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 11.06M shares traded or 24.60% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 54.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 12,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 36,279 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 23,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $207.95. About 6.16M shares traded or 57.04% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (NYSE:ETV) by 36,292 shares to 63,086 shares, valued at $947,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 12,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,680 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,110 shares to 54,588 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,820 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).