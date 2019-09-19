Hilltop Holdings Upped Apple (AAPL) Stake; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)

Among 7 analysts covering Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $73.29’s average target is 19.83% above currents $61.16 stock price. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 29 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of OLLI in report on Wednesday, March 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 29. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Thursday, August 29. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of OLLI in report on Friday, August 30 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) latest ratings:

30/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $89.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $104.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $103.0000 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $95.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Dougherty 115.0000

27/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $74 New Target: $79 Maintain

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 260.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hilltop Holdings Inc acquired 28,679 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 39,679 shares with $7.85 million value, up from 11,000 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $221.34. About 14.75 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market, and it’s not technology:; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both the IOS and Android App Stores; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety

OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company has market cap of $3.89 billion. The firm offers food products, housewares, books and stationery products, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet products, luggage, automotive, seasonal, furniture, summer furniture, and lawn and garden. It has a 29.28 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 234 OllieÂ’s Bargain Outlet locations across 19 states in the United States.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.16. About 371,232 shares traded. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has risen 21.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500.

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 19,824 shares to 3,038 valued at $263,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) stake by 5,915 shares and now owns 71,765 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was reduced too.

Among 26 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $220.27’s average target is -0.48% below currents $221.34 stock price. Apple had 62 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, March 25. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $210 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, June 4 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, July 31. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. Daiwa Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, May 30 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lafayette has 18,721 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ameriprise Finance accumulated 18.90 million shares. Choate Invest Advisors accumulated 110,286 shares or 1.31% of the stock. First Interstate Bancshares reported 69,917 shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 3.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,688 shares. 2,665 were reported by Srb. Ancora Advsr Llc invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). West Chester Advisors holds 1.96% or 7,590 shares in its portfolio. 2,050 are held by Endowment Mgmt Lp. Jane Street Ltd Liability Com has 0.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.15M shares. 85,027 are owned by Suncoast Equity Mngmt. Ironwood Lc holds 0.28% or 2,896 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Uss Inv Mngmt Limited has 1.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 870,573 shares. Sentinel Lba has invested 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).