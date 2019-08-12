Hilltop Holdings Trimmed Its Stake in Apple (Put) (AAPL) by $5.22 Million; Somerville Kurt F Has Decreased Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding by $314,184; Market Value Rose

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 159,327 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.58M, down from 162,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $116.14. About 3.43M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 71.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 27,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 38,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $200.08. About 17.75M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 10/05/2018 – The project was touted as Apple’s biggest in Europe, and was expected to create 300 jobs in Ireland; 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York

