Hilltop Holdings Trimmed By $587,736 Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 26.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 10,884 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 29,501 shares with $1.61 million value, down from 40,385 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $207.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.75, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 5 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 4 sold and decreased their holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 229,895 shares, up from 226,799 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp for 68,283 shares. Farmers National Bank owns 16,209 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 844 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in the stock. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 603 shares.

It closed at $7.25 lastly. It is down 12.13% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical KFFB News: 04/04/2018 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP KFFB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.02; 08/05/2018 – Kentucky First Federal 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Releases Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFFB)

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $58,066 activity.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding firm for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $60.39 million. The Company’s deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 74.74 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Agf Invests owns 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 328,733 shares. Fort Lp has invested 0.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 44,921 were accumulated by Brandes Invest Partners Lp. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 109,113 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Glenmede Com Na has invested 1.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First National Tru owns 230,037 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Quadrant Management Ltd accumulated 7,576 shares or 0.22% of the stock. The Texas-based Westwood Gp Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hamel Associate Inc holds 32,937 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Llc holds 154,315 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsrs owns 62,251 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability reported 101,958 shares stake. Garland Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 4.88% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smith Moore And owns 15,752 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kingfisher Capital Lc has 1.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 13.23% above currents $48.84 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5000 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating.

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased Ishares Tr (TLT) stake by 104,349 shares to 108,849 valued at $14.46M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 20,013 shares and now owns 70,450 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was raised too.