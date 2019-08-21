Hilltop Holdings Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) Trimmed by $446,500; Bbva Compass Bancshares Upped Holding in American International Group (AIG) by $747,211 as Stock Value Rose

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 7,805 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 10,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $218.47. About 2.07 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 17,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 100,443 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 83,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 3.55M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Incorporated has 1,220 shares. First Mercantile Trust Commerce stated it has 0.88% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Callahan Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 64,495 shares or 2.28% of the stock. First State Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bath Savings Trust, a Maine-based fund reported 40,530 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc owns 0.33% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 381,028 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Co holds 0.71% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 27,627 shares. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas, a Florida-based fund reported 101,446 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 0.18% or 604,780 shares. Birmingham Capital Al reported 42,440 shares. Parsec Financial Management holds 3,681 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.44 million shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,110 shares. Td Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Zweig invested in 1.1% or 52,116 shares.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 17,033 shares to 116,914 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 35,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.60 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 8,605 shares to 192,212 shares, valued at $29.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orange (NYSE:ORAN) by 22,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,387 shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.