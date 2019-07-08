Hilltop Holdings Raised Its Lam Research (LRCX) Holding by $429,600; Menta Capital Holding in Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Has Lifted by $717,600 as Stock Rose

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 135.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,171 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, up from 1,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $181.64. About 775,524 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 142.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 31,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,131 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 21,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 131,218 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 66.87% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:LRCX – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “April 26th Options Now Available For Lam Research (LRCX) – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 32,994 shares to 15,048 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT) by 83,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (YYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 29,686 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp holds 0.67% or 15,014 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Com holds 124,366 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv reported 0.01% stake. Murphy Capital Management Incorporated reported 4,500 shares. Central Comml Bank Trust has invested 0.09% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Moreover, Signaturefd Limited has 0.02% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Middleton & Co Incorporated Ma holds 2,080 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has 3,675 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.05% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). American Int Grp owns 2.72M shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Inc accumulated 10,500 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 64,360 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 14,407 shares. 45,735 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $659,176 activity. $354,616 worth of stock was sold by Heckart Christine on Friday, February 1.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Bancshares Cor (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 19,129 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 75,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,228 shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ).