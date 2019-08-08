Hilltop Holdings Position in Pfizer (PFE) Upped by $1.66 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Maintained by Cypress Asset Management Inc

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 118.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 39,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 72,831 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 33,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 28.99M shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 10,804 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 8,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 17.91 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,744 shares to 35,316 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 5,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,135 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Lc holds 64,605 shares. Gfs Advisors Limited stated it has 0.54% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 2.92 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). National Registered Advisor accumulated 48,723 shares. American Century Companies reported 12.46M shares stake. John G Ullman & Assoc stated it has 3.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cap Management Ny holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 16,383 shares. Texas-based Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bokf Na holds 789,077 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Corp accumulated 71,526 shares. Wms Partners Ltd has 65,718 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp has 0.07% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Natl Pension Ser invested in 5.54 million shares. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

