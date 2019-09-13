Hilltop Holdings Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) Upped by $538,008 as Valuation Rose; Castleark Management Has Increased Its Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Position by $2.76 Million

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 103.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 120,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 235,995 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61 million, up from 115,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 109,327 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 61.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 3,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,155 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 5,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $168.55. About 461,925 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Smith Moore & Co has 0.34% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 8,629 shares. 3,478 were reported by First Commonwealth Finance Pa. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 1.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Minnesota-based Somerset Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Koshinski Asset Management Inc has 1,890 shares. Addenda Cap Incorporated has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Orrstown Ser invested in 1,266 shares. Marco Management Lc invested in 0.64% or 20,504 shares. Valmark Advisers invested in 1,544 shares. Montgomery Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.33% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt reported 2,259 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cv Starr & Inc Tru has 5.42% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 70,000 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Lc reported 1,565 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Management owns 7,910 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 5,566 shares to 69,884 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 48,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,367 shares, and cut its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (YYY).