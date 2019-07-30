Hilltop Holdings Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Increased as Stock Price Rose; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake Has Increased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 115.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 5,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,777 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 4,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.39. About 10.76M shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 15.00 million shares traded or 139.73% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 15,004 shares to 101,821 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 4,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,752 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 14,543 shares to 54,612 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 16,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,179 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

