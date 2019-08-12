Hilltop Holdings Position in Centene Del (CNC) Upped by $337,080; Roundview Capital Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Raised as Share Price Rose

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 77.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 6,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 14,557 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, up from 8,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.99 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 1,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,819 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 7,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.79 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +1.9% On Year; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Scher Sees Appetite for Big LBOs Within Constraints (Video); 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 08/05/2018 – GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA GBLB.BR – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS BOOKRUNNER; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.2%; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 09/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Hires Ex-Barclays Credit Trader Michael Anderson

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.17% or 18,100 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 4,230 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 15,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Private Gp has invested 0.32% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 1,144 were reported by First National Tru. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 4.45 million shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.33% or 118,105 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings accumulated 1,200 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Ny accumulated 2,242 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh holds 0.94% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 4,738 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). American Century Cos invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Com Pa owns 1,089 shares.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,293 shares to 5,824 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 13,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,088 shares, and cut its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (YYY).