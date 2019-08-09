Hilltop Holdings Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) Raised as Market Valuation Rose; As Credicorp LTD (BAP) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Global Thematic Partners Has Increased Position

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 76.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 4,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 10,939 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $874,000, up from 6,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.63. About 62,649 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 17,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 63,208 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17 million, up from 45,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $216.99. About 3,403 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 157,880 shares. Wheatland Advsr holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 6,832 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm reported 157,314 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Veritas Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1,930 shares. Cooke And Bieler LP invested in 609,552 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Company Oh accumulated 1.65% or 32,641 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associate Inc has invested 0.73% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 114,391 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Associated Banc has 0.78% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Eaton Vance Management owns 5.45M shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson has 0.43% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Rodgers Brothers holds 121,561 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Cove Street Cap Limited accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,293 shares to 5,824 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16,293 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $78.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 2,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,162 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

