Hilltop Holdings Lowered Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $446,500; Bandera Partners Holding in Facebook (FB) Cut by $639,100 as Valuation Rose

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 7,805 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 10,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 3.78M shares traded or 29.37% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 73,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Outlines Three Responses To Cambridge Analytica Controversy — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q EPS $1.69, EST. $1.35; 29/03/2018 – NY AG TO DISCUSS PROBE INTO FACEBOOK, CAMBRIDGE ON CALL 11AM ET; 26/03/2018 – Dealbook: Tim Cook and Other C.E.O.s Take on Facebook: DealBook Briefing; 21/03/2018 – Techonomy CEO Says Facebook Is Truly Broken (Video); 17/04/2018 – In a 2004 interview, Mark Zuckerberg described Facebook as a place to “find some interesting information about people.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE ENDS FACEBOOK HEARING WITH NO RULING ON CLASS ACTION; 17/04/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO Nix cancels UK parliamentary appearance; 18/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 15,763 shares to 40,681 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.90 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $233,662 activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.