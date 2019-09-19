Hilltop Holdings Lowered Its Target (TGT) Holding; ADEKA ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (ADKCF) Sellers Increased By 1800% Their Shorts

ADEKA CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:ADKCF) had an increase of 1800% in short interest. ADKCF’s SI was 1,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1800% from 100 shares previously. It closed at $14.76 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 86.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 19,824 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 3,038 shares with $263,000 value, down from 22,862 last quarter. Target Corp now has $55.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $107.95. About 1.82M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Target Corporation’s (NYSE:TGT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Target’s Plan to Become Indispensable to Shoppers – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Target Stock Bounces from Key Trendline on Buyback Buzz – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $109.90’s average target is 1.81% above currents $107.95 stock price. Target had 21 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 22. Bank of America maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Thursday, May 23. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of TGT in report on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) stake by 16,716 shares to 35,877 valued at $3.17M in 2019Q2. It also upped Wisdomtree Tr (DWM) stake by 16,455 shares and now owns 64,354 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was raised too.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78 million for 23.07 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Adeka Corporation provides various chemical and food products in Japan. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The firm offers polymer additives comprising antioxidants, UV absorbers/hindered amine light stabilizers, nucleating agents/clarifiers, metal deactivators, flame retardants, and epoxy type stabilizers/lubricants; plasticizers/PVC stabilizers; and information and electronics materials, including light/heat curing materials, initiators, polymerizable materials, dyes/thermal paper materials, semiconductor materials, and circuit formation and packaging materials. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s chemical products also comprise functional polymers consisting of water borne, epoxy, and urethane resins; surface specialties, such as general-purpose and functionalization surfactants, functionalization materials for cosmetics, lubricant additives, and base materials for lubricants; commodity chemicals, including propylene glycol, peroxygen chemicals, metal soaps, and inorganic chemicals; and water and non-water swelling sealing materials.