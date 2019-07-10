Hilltop Holdings Lowered Its Stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) as Share Value Declined; Minerva Advisors Holds Stake in Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 36.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 36,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,086 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, down from 99,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 66,404 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has declined 2.80% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.23% the S&P500.

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 282 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 17/05/2018 – Viva Gold to Commence Drill Program at Tonopah Gold Project; 24/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR PPP PROJECT WORTH ABOUT 628.4 MLN YUAN; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN VILLAGE INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH 140.6 MLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 14 PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT RELATED TO ASSET ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – Ecology and Environment, Inc. Awarded Contract with Trust to Conduct Site Investigations throughout Navajo Nation; 08/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN BID FOR ECOLOGICAL PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 294.2 MLN YUAN; 12/03/2018 – E & E Receives ACEC Platinum Award for Work on Rockaway Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL 1.07 BLN YUAN; 13/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC EEI.O SAYS PETER F. SORCI APPOINTED ACTING CFO; 19/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC SAYS CONTRACT IS TO CONDUCT SITE INVESTIGATIONS OF ABANDONED URANIUM MINE SITES THROUGHOUT NAVAJO NATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $177.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 37,239 shares to 78,141 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.