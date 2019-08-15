Hilltop Holdings Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Sentiment Is 0.63

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 76.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilltop Holdings Inc acquired 35,280 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 81,365 shares with $4.81M value, up from 46,085 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $232.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 11.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC

Good Times Restaurants Inc (GTIM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 5 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 8 decreased and sold positions in Good Times Restaurants Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 1.92 million shares, down from 1.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Good Times Restaurants Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

More notable recent Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Good Times Restaurants’s (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Down A Worrying 55%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) CEO Boyd Hoback on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Good Times Restaurants Reports Q3 Results – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K Good Times Restaurants For: Aug 08 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) CEO Boyd Hoback on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.83 million. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. It currently has negative earnings.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Good Times Restaurants Inc. for 834,995 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 22,512 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 65,606 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 15,000 shares.

The stock decreased 4.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 21,154 shares traded. Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) has declined 56.19% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GTIM News: 10/05/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Sees FY18 Rev $99M-$101M; 10/05/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – SAME STORE SALES FOR COMPANY-OWNED GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INCREASED 7.1% FOR QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – WITH SUPPORT OF DELTA PARTNERS AND REIT REDUX, TO ALSO NOMINATE FOR ELECTION AS MEMBERS OF ITS BOARD, CEO BOYD HOBACK; 10/05/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $99 MLN TO $101 MLN; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY GOOD TIMES’ SAME STORE SALES INCREASE 7.1%; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY BAD DADDY’S ADJUSTED SAME STORE SALES INCREASE 0.7%; 13/03/2018 Good Times Restaurants, Inc. Announces Agreement with Principal Shareholders and Former Directors; 13/03/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Will Prior to Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs Reduce the Number of Its Directors From Seven to Five; 13/03/2018 – Good Times Restaurants Inc. Announces Agreement With Principal Hldrs and Former Directors; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – BAD DADDY’S SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 0.2% DURING QUARTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.87% or 11,000 shares. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America holds 0.09% or 11,916 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 585,751 shares. Parsec Inc reported 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt reported 31,220 shares. Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 11,992 shares. 12,311 are owned by Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 4.71M shares. Dodge And Cox has 5,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 41,501 shares. 2.86 million were accumulated by Us Bancorporation De. Park Circle has 800 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 125,865 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 9.68% above currents $56.3 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, July 8. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of VZ in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VZ in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased Ishares Tr stake by 13,371 shares to 53,088 valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) stake by 43,140 shares and now owns 17,314 shares. Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (NYSE:ETV) was reduced too.