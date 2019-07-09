Hilltop Holdings Lifted Position in At&T (T) by $1.83 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Rose, Greenwood Gearhart Has Lifted Stake by $566,164

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 80.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 59,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,854 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 73,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 22.38 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen on Time Warner Deal a `Big Mistake’; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paying Trump’s lawyer gobs of cash is a PR nightmare that raises big questions; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 11/04/2018 – AT&T INC – IN ADDITION TO MACRO SITES, NEW DEAL COVERS SMALL CELL DEPLOYMENTS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 10.21 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 54,984 shares to 131,828 shares, valued at $11.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (NYSE:BBN) by 99,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,373 shares, and cut its stake in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

