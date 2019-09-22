Hilltop Holdings Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Hallmark Capital Management Has Upped By $304,080 Its First Horizon Natl (FHN) Stake

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 258.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hilltop Holdings Inc acquired 24,542 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 34,047 shares with $1.86 million value, up from 9,505 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $83.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 10.72 million shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) stake by 16.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hallmark Capital Management Inc acquired 21,720 shares as First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN)’s stock rose 9.55%. The Hallmark Capital Management Inc holds 150,685 shares with $2.25M value, up from 128,965 last quarter. First Horizon Natl Corp now has $5.10B valuation. It closed at $16.32 lastly. It is up 8.12% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $9100 highest and $58 lowest target. $73.50’s average target is 14.31% above currents $64.3 stock price. CVS Health had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6700 target in Thursday, May 2 report. Cowen & Co maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $7600 target. Raymond James maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Thursday, April 18. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $75 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 28 investors sold FHN shares while 96 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 251.42 million shares or 6.78% less from 269.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Horizon National has $1900 highest and $1800 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 13.36% above currents $16.32 stock price. First Horizon National had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The stock of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 29.

