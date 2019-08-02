Hilltop Holdings Increases Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD); Peconic Partners Upped Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 82,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $133.84. About 2.02 million shares traded or 8.46% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 191.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 21,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,019 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $961,000, up from 11,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 4.40M shares traded or 19.58% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT) by 83,107 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $569,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,805 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Ltd Liability invested in 3.06% or 2.23M shares. 456,769 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Rodgers Brothers reported 18,351 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 0.11% or 46,155 shares. Account Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 374,585 shares. Hightower Services Lta has invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Rothschild Investment Corporation Il invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Papp L Roy And Associates, a Arizona-based fund reported 8,844 shares. Estabrook holds 0% or 23,490 shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Loeb Prtn reported 600 shares stake. Wms Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 16,241 shares. Blume Cap Management reported 25,405 shares. Gagnon Advisors Ltd Liability has 2.85% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.43% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 68,150 shares.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “9.5% Yield From MIE, A Solid CEF Priced To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Doubling Down On Enterprise Products Partners – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.12% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ameritas Investment Incorporated invested in 7,448 shares. 81,980 are owned by Ci Invests. 10,875 are held by Spears Abacus Advisors Lc. Scotia Cap has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 6,748 shares. Pinnacle Finance Partners owns 1,831 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Westwood Hldgs Group stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.04% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 79,219 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has invested 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 1.62 million are held by London Of Virginia. Whittier Tru accumulated 819 shares. Victory Cap Inc holds 7,703 shares. The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsr Limited has invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The Florida-based Aviance Mgmt Llc has invested 1.74% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Scott Selber owns 1.04% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 15,573 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26M worth of stock or 18,350 shares.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tanger Factory Outlet’s Confusing Picture – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income: Quantifying The Moat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Need To Know Before Investing In Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “City Office REIT gains 2.4% as year outlook brightens – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tough Times Continue for These 2 Mall REITs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.